There Must Have Been Food Aplenty IMG20221111092411

We spent most of the day at the Rockingham foreshore setting up for a weekend community event. A number of years ago Graham's Rotary club set up The Rockingham Beach Cup - a beach horse racing event. The races take place on Sunday but there are community events, market stalls and food trucks on site from Saturday afternoon. Getting everything set up for the weekend takes several days.

When I saw all of the pelicans and seagulls near the jetty, I had to take a break from setting up to grab a few photos. I wish that I'd had my camera with me rather than just my phone.