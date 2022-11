On My Walk Today

Late this afternoon I met up with friends from camera club for a wander around the Creery Wetlands and the Coodanup foreshore. It seemed as though the osprey also wanted to check out the troll because they flew over several times.

Osprey

Western Australian Christmas Tree (Nuytsia floribunda)

Giant Troll

One of several kangaroos and joeys spotted on our walk

Butcherbird