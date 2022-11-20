Sign up
324 / 365
Three Variations... DSC_3965
but there are more. A few of my poppies are still going strong. I planted some seeds several years ago and now they pop up every year and take over my garden. I should thin them out more than I do but I don't want to lose the variety.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
3835
photos
199
followers
115
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th November 2022 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
poppies
,
window_lighting
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture, love the presentation.
November 20th, 2022
