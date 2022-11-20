Previous
Three Variations... DSC_3965 by merrelyn
324 / 365

Three Variations... DSC_3965

but there are more. A few of my poppies are still going strong. I planted some seeds several years ago and now they pop up every year and take over my garden. I should thin them out more than I do but I don't want to lose the variety.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
What a wonderful capture, love the presentation.
November 20th, 2022  
