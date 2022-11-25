Previous
Hmmm, I Wonder What's Down There? PB254116 by merrelyn
329 / 365

Hmmm, I Wonder What's Down There? PB254116

It was nice to catch this fellow in better light today and the blue sky behind him was a bonus. My only concern is that they have a tendency to nip off the jacaranda buds.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Great pov & colours!
November 25th, 2022  
