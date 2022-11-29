Previous
This Evening's Sunset Delivered In Spades PB294196 by merrelyn
333 / 365

This Evening's Sunset Delivered In Spades PB294196

An evening stroll along the beach was the perfect way to end a 37C day, especially when it was accompanied by a beautiful sunset.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture of this beautiful scene. So lovely with the pier and light reflections.
November 29th, 2022  
narayani
Wasn’t it gorgeous!
November 29th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
@narayani Did you notice the cloud formations early this afternoon?
November 29th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture and so beautiful.
November 29th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
… and some. Very beautiful
November 29th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Gorgeous sunset. I love the line of the pier. You are sweltering in 37° heat, in Vancouver it is -6° and heavy snow is predicted for this afternoon. Let’s meet in the middle.
November 29th, 2022  
