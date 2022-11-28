Sign up
332 / 365
Lined Up With Nowhere To Go PB280123
We managed a quick drive around the local beaches after a very busy day. I was hoping for some sunset colour but there wasn't a cloud in the sky .
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3845
photos
199
followers
116
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
OM-1
Taken
28th November 2022 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
beach
,
trees
,
dingies
,
palm_beach
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene
November 28th, 2022
