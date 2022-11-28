Previous
Lined Up With Nowhere To Go PB280123 by merrelyn
332 / 365

Lined Up With Nowhere To Go PB280123

We managed a quick drive around the local beaches after a very busy day. I was hoping for some sunset colour but there wasn't a cloud in the sky .
28th November 2022

Merrelyn

merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details

A lovely scene
November 28th, 2022  
