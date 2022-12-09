Sign up
343 / 365
A Bit Of Refraction PC094284
I always look forward to seeing this beautiful broom at Fonty's Pool. It takes me back to my childhood. The refraction in the water drops was an added bonus.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3856
photos
199
followers
116
following
93% complete
View this month »
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th December 2022 7:22am
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
drops
,
bokeh
,
broom
,
refraction
,
manjimup
,
fonty's_pool
JackieR
ace
Oh this is beautiful
December 11th, 2022
