A Bit Of Refraction PC094284 by merrelyn
A Bit Of Refraction PC094284

I always look forward to seeing this beautiful broom at Fonty's Pool. It takes me back to my childhood. The refraction in the water drops was an added bonus.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
JackieR ace
Oh this is beautiful
December 11th, 2022  
