Enjoying A Feed PC080028
This fellow was relaying tucking in this morning.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
parrots
,
port_lincoln_ringneck
Babs
ace
He is really stuffing his beak with food isn't he, must be hungry or just greedy.
December 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a beauty, he seems to be starving!
December 9th, 2022
