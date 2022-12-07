Previous
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas DSC_4501 by merrelyn
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

The thunder, lightning and rain that hit this evening put an end to my plans for a sunset shoot, so a Christmas tree it is.
I managed to get my main tree up yesterday. It originally had a silver star on the top but in keeping with my usual practise of dropping and breaking an ornament every year, I managed to drop the star and break off one the points. I haven't been able to find another star that I like so I decided to put my little blue and silver elf on top of the tree.
Tomorrow we're off to Manjimup for the weekend for their annual Cherry Festival. I hope that the cool start to the season won't result in a shortage of cherries.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
What a beautiful tree, I love the decorations and blues.
December 7th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Sweet tree - have a fun weekend.
December 7th, 2022  
