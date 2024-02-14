Sign up
Previous
44 / 365
Red On Red P2149395
The background washed out more than I wanted, but it is what it is. I'm going to have to come up with some creative indoor photography over the next few days. I don't fancy be outside much with temperatures of 40c+.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th February 2024 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
roses
,
feb24words
,
52wc-2024-w7
,
choose_your_colour
KV
ace
Love the deep reds in the rose… so nice. Happy Valentine’s Day!
February 14th, 2024
