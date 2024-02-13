Previous
I'll Just Pretend To Be Interested..... P2139321 by merrelyn
either that or he was completely engrossed, it's hard to tell.
We finally made it Perth to check out "Monet In Paris". It was very well done and enjoyable but IMHO it wasn't as good as Van Gogh Alive.
ace
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
now I'm curious...
February 13th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice candid
February 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
February 13th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous that must have been, a great shot and scene.
February 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
February 13th, 2024  
