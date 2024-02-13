Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
43 / 365
I'll Just Pretend To Be Interested..... P2139321
either that or he was completely engrossed, it's hard to tell.
We finally made it Perth to check out "Monet In Paris". It was very well done and enjoyable but IMHO it wasn't as good as Van Gogh Alive.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4420
photos
188
followers
105
following
11% complete
View this month »
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Latest from all albums
40
979
980
41
981
42
43
982
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th February 2024 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
perth
,
exhibition
,
sixws-147
,
monet_in_paris
Krista Marson
ace
now I'm curious...
February 13th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice candid
February 13th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
February 13th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
How fabulous that must have been, a great shot and scene.
February 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close