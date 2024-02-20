Sign up
Previous
50 / 365
Cooling Off At The Beach P2209461
I couldn't resist a couple of quick shots of this little one following Dad out of the water.
Thank you all for your continued support and encouragement. It is greatly appreciated.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4434
photos
189
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th February 2024 6:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
people
,
silhouettes
,
rockingham
