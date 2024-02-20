Previous
Cooling Off At The Beach P2209461 by merrelyn
50 / 365

Cooling Off At The Beach P2209461

I couldn't resist a couple of quick shots of this little one following Dad out of the water.

Thank you all for your continued support and encouragement. It is greatly appreciated.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise