69 / 365
Doing A Bit Of Tip Pruning P3099811
I was staggered by number of corellas in the park this afternoon. There were hundreds of them in the trees and they were making quite a mess.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
18% complete
Tags
birds
,
corellas
,
rockingham
,
sixws-148
,
churchill_park
Diana
Lovely capture and details, it must be such a wonderful sight.
March 9th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
Sweet capture.
March 9th, 2024
