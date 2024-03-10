Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
70 / 365
We're just here for afternoon tea. P3107400
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4474
photos
187
followers
104
following
19% complete
View this month »
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Latest from all albums
1005
67
68
1006
1007
69
70
1008
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
10th March 2024 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
flowers
,
rainbow_lorikeets
,
umbrella_tree
,
sixws_147
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful capture
March 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close