Previous
71 / 365
Triple Swirled Frangipani .....P3119887
A Monday desperation shot.
The 52 Week Challenge prompt for this week is Monday - interpret as you wish. I was desperate for a shot and it's Monday.🙂
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
365-2024
E-M1MarkII
11th March 2024 4:13pm
frangipani
twirl
flowers.
etsooi
52wc-2024-w11
photoscapex
merrelyn52wc-w11
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. You should also add the tag abstract-78 This is a challenge I am running until 31/3/24.
March 11th, 2024
