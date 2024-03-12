Are You Sure There's No Food? P3127465

Previous
Are You Sure There's No Food?
Are You Sure There's No Food?

This afternoon we drove out to Serpentine Falls. I was hoping that the resident kangaroos would be in the picnic area and to my delight we almost had the area to ourselves. Most of the people in the National Park were swimming at the falls. The kangaroos are very used to people and will readily attempt to scavenge food. Unfortunately some people ignore the signs and continue to feed them.
I was having trouble deciding on which image to post and I planned on doing a 6 image collage with a free collage maker that I have used before. Sadly I can't remember which one it was. After spending way too long searching for what I wanted I gave up. Now it's after midnight and my bed is calling loudly :)
12th March 2024

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
What a cutie. :)
What a cutie. :)
March 12th, 2024  
