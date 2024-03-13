Sign up
Bursting Into Bloom P3137552
This flowering gum is just beginning to burst into bloom. It's looking beautiful and there are still so many buds that haven't opened. I would have liked a closer shot, but it's a very tall tree.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4480
photos
187
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
13th March 2024 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
trees
,
pink
,
eucalyptus
,
flowering_gum
gloria jones
ace
Neat textures and colors
March 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love these beautiful pink ones, lovely shot.
March 13th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very delightful
March 13th, 2024
