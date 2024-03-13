Previous
Bursting Into Bloom P3137552 by merrelyn
Bursting Into Bloom P3137552

This flowering gum is just beginning to burst into bloom. It's looking beautiful and there are still so many buds that haven't opened. I would have liked a closer shot, but it's a very tall tree.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
gloria jones ace
Neat textures and colors
March 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love these beautiful pink ones, lovely shot.
March 13th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very delightful
March 13th, 2024  
