Back Off Boys! This One's Mine! P3210039 by merrelyn
81 / 365

Back Off Boys! This One's Mine! P3210039

A local fisherman was cleaning his catch and throwing the scraps to the birds. A couple of sting rays also came in for a free feed.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot and timing.
March 21st, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
March 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW wonderful capture
March 21st, 2024  
