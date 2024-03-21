Sign up
Previous
81 / 365
Back Off Boys! This One's Mine! P3210039
A local fisherman was cleaning his catch and throwing the scraps to the birds. A couple of sting rays also came in for a free feed.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
3
2
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4498
photos
187
followers
104
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st March 2024 4:13pm
Tags
birds
,
fish
,
seagulls
,
pelicans
,
augusta
,
sixws-148
Diana
Fabulous action shot and timing.
March 21st, 2024
Junan Heath
Fantastic capture!
March 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
WOW wonderful capture
March 21st, 2024
