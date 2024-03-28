Previous
Enjoying A Late Afternoon Feast P3288275 by merrelyn
88 / 365

Enjoying A Late Afternoon Feast P3288275

The rainbow lorikeets decided that it was time to feast on the flowers of our neighbour's umbrella tree.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Such lovely details colours against that beautiful sky. I love your selective focus and dof.
March 28th, 2024  
