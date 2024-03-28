Sign up
88 / 365
Enjoying A Late Afternoon Feast P3288275
The rainbow lorikeets decided that it was time to feast on the flowers of our neighbour's umbrella tree.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4513
photos
187
followers
104
following
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
rainbow_lorikeets
,
umbrella_tree
Diana
ace
Such lovely details colours against that beautiful sky. I love your selective focus and dof.
March 28th, 2024
