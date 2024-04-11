Sign up
102 / 365
Glistening With Water Drops...DSC_7233
unfortunately from a spray bottle, not the rain that is desperately needed.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4531
photos
187
followers
109
following
27% complete
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365-2024
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
11th April 2024 6:10pm
macro
,
dandelion
,
weeds
,
seeds
,
water_drops
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Ooh, nice. I like the glistening.
April 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous idea and a great effect.
April 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wow! Awesome
Such a lovely capture
April 11th, 2024
