Previous
103 / 365
It's Okay, She's Gone Back Inside! P4128621
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4532
photos
188
followers
109
following
28% complete
View this month »
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
12th April 2024 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous image and story telling!
April 12th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
They are cheeky.
April 12th, 2024
