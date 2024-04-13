Sign up
Freeze Frame Opera
We spent a lovely afternoon at the Peel Estate Winery being entertained by Freeze Frame Opera. The stage was the tray of a 1975 Bedford truck. The vines in the paddock behind it were beginning change colour creating a beautiful backdrop.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
365-2024
Tags
performance
autumn_colour
grape_vines
peel_estate_winery
freeze_frame_opera
