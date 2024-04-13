Previous
Freeze Frame Opera
Freeze Frame Opera

We spent a lovely afternoon at the Peel Estate Winery being entertained by Freeze Frame Opera. The stage was the tray of a 1975 Bedford truck. The vines in the paddock behind it were beginning change colour creating a beautiful backdrop.
Merrelyn

