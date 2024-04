Our Beautiful Government House P4141045

I spent most of the day wandering around the city with members of my camera club. Government House and garden were open to the public today. I have visited the garden before but it was the first time that I had been inside this beautiful building.The red in the foreground is a display of hand knitted or crocheted poppies placed in readiness for ANZAC Day. In the background is a partial view of the Perth skyline