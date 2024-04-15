Sign up
106 / 365
Catching Some Late Afternoon Light P4158777
I was thrilled to seven magpies together when I went for a walk this afternoon. Most took flight as I walked by but these two took refuge on a fence, luckily for me one was in the sunlight.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4535
photos
189
followers
110
following
29% complete
View this month »
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
15th April 2024 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
magpies
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous capture
April 15th, 2024
