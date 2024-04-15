Previous
Catching Some Late Afternoon Light P4158777 by merrelyn
Catching Some Late Afternoon Light P4158777

I was thrilled to seven magpies together when I went for a walk this afternoon. Most took flight as I walked by but these two took refuge on a fence, luckily for me one was in the sunlight.
Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous capture
April 15th, 2024  
