Previous
129 / 365
The Milky Way Over Niagara Dam P5089616
I have a lot to learn about astro photography, but my OM-1 starry sky setting made things much easier.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
4568
photos
189
followers
117
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
8th May 2024 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
reflections
,
stars
,
long_exposure
,
silhouettes
,
astro
,
milky_way
,
niagara_dam
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful. I would love to give this ago, apparently we might have good aurora viewing tomorrow night,
May 10th, 2024
