The Milky Way Over Niagara Dam P5089616 by merrelyn
The Milky Way Over Niagara Dam P5089616

I have a lot to learn about astro photography, but my OM-1 starry sky setting made things much easier.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful. I would love to give this ago, apparently we might have good aurora viewing tomorrow night,
May 10th, 2024  
