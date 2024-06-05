Previous
Enjoying A Beautiful Winter's Day P6051710 by merrelyn
157 / 365

Enjoying A Beautiful Winter's Day P6051710

Today was a glorious Winter's day. We drove out to Point Peron for a walk and I couldn't resist a quick shot of this young couple walking ahead of us.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Photo Details

