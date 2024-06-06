Previous
Winter's Back P6061788 by merrelyn
158 / 365

Winter's Back P6061788

I met a friend for coffee this afternoon. It was quite pleasant when I left home but the heaven's opened while we were at the cafe.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 6th, 2024  
Karen ace
Perfect capture of a rainy afternoon!
June 6th, 2024  
