Previous
Enjoying Some Sunshine P6070919 by merrelyn
159 / 365

Enjoying Some Sunshine P6070919

After a delightful belated birthday morning with a group of friends we headed to the beach for a walk. the pelicans were also enjoying a bit of sunshine.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
That’s just lovely! I’m so pleased when humans and animals can co-exist in an area.
June 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, they look very happy there.
June 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise