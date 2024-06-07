Sign up
Previous
159 / 365
Enjoying Some Sunshine P6070919
After a delightful belated birthday morning with a group of friends we headed to the beach for a walk. the pelicans were also enjoying a bit of sunshine.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4629
photos
189
followers
110
following
43% complete
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
153
1063
154
155
156
157
158
159
Tags
reflections
,
birds
,
buildings
,
beach
,
pelicans
,
rockingham
Karen
ace
That’s just lovely! I’m so pleased when humans and animals can co-exist in an area.
June 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, they look very happy there.
June 7th, 2024
