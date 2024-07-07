Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
189 / 365
There's Something Stuck In My Foot P7072161
This fellow spent quite a while pecking at something on its foot. I got a few shots and left him to it.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4663
photos
188
followers
110
following
51% complete
View this month »
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
7th July 2024 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
trees
,
garden
,
jacaranda
,
galahs
,
ndao25
,
theme-july2024
Karen
ace
Great shot! I hope he managed to sort his foot out eventually. I love galahs, they are very striking birds.
July 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet shot.
July 7th, 2024
Kate
ace
Nice pov
July 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Perfect title for this great shot.
July 7th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Great capture
July 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close