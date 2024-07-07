Previous
There's Something Stuck In My Foot P7072161 by merrelyn
There's Something Stuck In My Foot P7072161

This fellow spent quite a while pecking at something on its foot. I got a few shots and left him to it.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Karen ace
Great shot! I hope he managed to sort his foot out eventually. I love galahs, they are very striking birds.
July 7th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet shot.
July 7th, 2024  
Kate ace
Nice pov
July 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Perfect title for this great shot.
July 7th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great capture
July 7th, 2024  
