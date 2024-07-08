Sign up
190 / 365
Someone Been Playing In The Dirt P7082241
It's been a pretty grey old day and it's forecast to be cold wet and windy tomorrow. I'm missing the warmth of Thailand.
8th July 2024
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4664
photos
188
followers
111
following
Mark St Clair
ace
Very nice detail
July 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 8th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Fabulous find. Is it wild? Love the detail and the plain background is perfect. Fav.
July 8th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
July 8th, 2024
