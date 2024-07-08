Previous
Someone Been Playing In The Dirt P7082241 by merrelyn
190 / 365

Someone Been Playing In The Dirt P7082241

It's been a pretty grey old day and it's forecast to be cold wet and windy tomorrow. I'm missing the warmth of Thailand.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Very nice detail
July 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 8th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Fabulous find. Is it wild? Love the detail and the plain background is perfect. Fav.
July 8th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise