Previous
It Was Wild And Wooly Today P7092808 by merrelyn
191 / 365

It Was Wild And Wooly Today P7092808

We drove out to Point Peron to check out the ocean. The wind was so strong that I battled to stay upright but it was exhilarating.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful seascape.
Ìt is so bad here I cannot even go outside 🙄
July 9th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely scene!
July 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise