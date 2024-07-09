Sign up
Previous
191 / 365
It Was Wild And Wooly Today P7092808
We drove out to Point Peron to check out the ocean. The wind was so strong that I battled to stay upright but it was exhilarating.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4665
photos
188
followers
111
following
52% complete
View this month »
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful seascape.
Ìt is so bad here I cannot even go outside 🙄
July 9th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely scene!
July 9th, 2024
Ìt is so bad here I cannot even go outside 🙄