Long Tailed Finch... P9064003

another new one for me. We were a little delayed in leaving Barred Creek this morning because George managed to bog the Ram again. We parted company when we got to the main road and will catch up again in Broome on Sunday.

We arrived at Djardinjin around lunch time. I heard finches in the caravan park so I went in search of them. I was pleased to get a shot of this pretty little fellow.

Sorry about the mass upload. We didn't have service while camped at Barred Creek.