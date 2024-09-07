Previous
The Horizontal Falls by merrelyn
The Horizontal Falls

What an amazing day. We were picked up from the Djarindjin Caravan Park at 7am and taken to Cygnet Bay for a fabulous boat trip to the Horizontal Falls. We travelled amid the hundreds of islands that make up the Buccaneer Archipelago .
Formed by some of the largest tidal movements in the world, the swirling waters of the Horizontal Falls are a natural phenomenon. Massive volumes of water squeeze through narrow cliff passages, with the rapid-like formations creating the unique sideways waterfall effect.
Sir David Attenborough called them “one of the greatest natural wonders of the world” – and the surging waters of the Horizontal Falls must be seen to be believed.
Merrelyn

gloria jones ace
Super collage and info
September 8th, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful!
September 8th, 2024  
