Not All Of Our Birds Are Colourful P9094297
This little friarbird is another new one for me. I've been trying get a shot and identify it since we've been in Broome. It hit 43C today so we didn't venture too far from the caravan or the swimming pool.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
broome
,
little_friarbird
