Not All Of Our Birds Are Colourful P9094297 by merrelyn
253 / 365

Not All Of Our Birds Are Colourful P9094297

This little friarbird is another new one for me. I've been trying get a shot and identify it since we've been in Broome. It hit 43C today so we didn't venture too far from the caravan or the swimming pool.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Merrelyn

