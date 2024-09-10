Coco - The Dromedary Camel IMG_3052

Today is our last day in Broome, so we headed to the Spinifex Brewing Co for lunch. Coco - The Dromedary Camel stands at the front of the brewery. I am ion awe of the creativity that goes into making such amazing sculptures. The information below is taken from the plaque next to her.

Coco - The Dromedary Camel

Constructed by Jordan Sprigg in 2021 from retired tools, machine parts and recycled farm scrap.

She stands at over 2.5M tall and weighs in excess of 650kg.

This plaque is to recognise the contribution of Abdul Latif Casley (14th June 1943 - 20th June 2021).

Abdul walked his family and eight camels from

Katherine in the Northern Territory to Broome in 1981

Two years later in 1983 he commenced the first camel rides at sunset on the iconic Cable Beach.

"We all Walk in his Footsteps"

Proudly presented to the people of Broome and its many visitors by Spinifex Brewing Co.

1st December 2023

