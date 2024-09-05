Previous
Patterns In The Sand P9053518 by merrelyn
Patterns In The Sand P9053518

We have thoroughly enjoyed our camp at Barred Creek. Tomorrow we'll be heading another 180kms along Cape Levique to Djardinjin .
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is amazing, I love the tones and patterns
September 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful patterns…
September 6th, 2024  
