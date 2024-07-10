Previous
It's A Bit Windy Up Here! P7102266 by merrelyn
192 / 365

It's A Bit Windy Up Here! P7102266

I was too slow to catch her coming in to land, but I like her ruffled comb.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute capture.
July 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and title.
July 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise