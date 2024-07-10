Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
It's A Bit Windy Up Here! P7102266
I was too slow to catch her coming in to land, but I like her ruffled comb.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4666
photos
188
followers
111
following
52% complete
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
10th July 2024 4:24pm
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
,
ndao25
,
theme-july2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute capture.
July 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and title.
July 10th, 2024
