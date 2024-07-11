Previous
Raindrops P7112301 by merrelyn
Raindrops P7112301

I'm currently struggling to find time and inspiration for photography and our dreary weather isn't helping. Raindrops on one of my alstroemeria plants was the best I could manage.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture and frame filler, the drops look like beautiful crystals.
July 11th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
July 11th, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
Such a pretty plant, looks like a flower?
July 11th, 2024  
