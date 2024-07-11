Sign up
Previous
193 / 365
Raindrops P7112301
I'm currently struggling to find time and inspiration for photography and our dreary weather isn't helping. Raindrops on one of my alstroemeria plants was the best I could manage.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
3
1
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
52% complete
View this month »
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
green
,
leaves
,
wet
,
garden
,
raindrops
,
alstroemeria
,
july24words
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture and frame filler, the drops look like beautiful crystals.
July 11th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
July 11th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
Such a pretty plant, looks like a flower?
July 11th, 2024
