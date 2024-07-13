Sign up
Enjoying The Blue Sky And Sunshine P7132906
There were a lot of people out and about enjoying the Winter sunshine when we walked along the foreshore this afternoon.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4669
photos
188
followers
111
following
53% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th July 2024 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
clouds
,
rockingham
,
paddle-boards
,
july24words
