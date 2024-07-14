Sign up
Previous
196 / 365
It's Too Cold For A Bath P7142315
Today turned cold and drizzly. A pair of mudlarks flew into the garden and started looking for worms in the lawn. This one flew up to the small bird bath and it looked like it was trying to get up the courage to have a bath.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4670
photos
187
followers
110
following
53% complete
View this month »
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
14th July 2024 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
bird_bath
,
mudlark
,
ndao25
,
theme-july24
Beverley
ace
Lovely setting… will he or won’t he?
July 14th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet.
July 14th, 2024
