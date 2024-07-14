Previous
It's Too Cold For A Bath P7142315
196 / 365

It's Too Cold For A Bath P7142315

Today turned cold and drizzly. A pair of mudlarks flew into the garden and started looking for worms in the lawn. This one flew up to the small bird bath and it looked like it was trying to get up the courage to have a bath.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely setting… will he or won’t he?
July 14th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet.
July 14th, 2024  
