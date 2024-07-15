Previous
He Wasn't Making much Headway P7152099 by merrelyn
He Wasn't Making much Headway P7152099

This tiny sailboat caught my eye this afternoon. Apparently it was a recent purchase and the sailor was really battling against the current. He seemed to be floundering rather than sailing, but at least it was a lovely day to be on the water.
Merrelyn

Diana ace
Lovely capture and scene, I like the reflection on the rippled water. That is the start and how one gets hooked to proper sailing, It happened to us too :-)
July 15th, 2024  
