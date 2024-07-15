Sign up
He Wasn't Making much Headway P7152099
This tiny sailboat caught my eye this afternoon. Apparently it was a recent purchase and the sailor was really battling against the current. He seemed to be floundering rather than sailing, but at least it was a lovely day to be on the water.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
reflections
,
boats
,
outdoors
,
yachts
,
safety_bay
,
the_pond
,
tern_island
,
july24words
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and scene, I like the reflection on the rippled water. That is the start and how one gets hooked to proper sailing, It happened to us too :-)
July 15th, 2024
