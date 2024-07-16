Previous
Chatting At Sunset P7162933 by merrelyn
Chatting At Sunset P7162933

I couldn't resist a sneaky shot as we were heading back to the car after a walk along the foreshore.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great silhouettes and beautiful tones.
July 16th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Gorgeous!
July 16th, 2024  
