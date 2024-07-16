Sign up
198 / 365
Chatting At Sunset P7162933
I couldn't resist a sneaky shot as we were heading back to the car after a walk along the foreshore.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4672
photos
186
followers
110
following
54% complete
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Tags
sunset
,
people
,
silhouettes
,
rockingham
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great silhouettes and beautiful tones.
July 16th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Gorgeous!
July 16th, 2024
