Gladstone Bay Jetty P8133254 by merrelyn
226 / 365

Gladstone Bay Jetty P8133254

Gladstone was an important port for many years from the early 1900s when boats freighted wool and sandalwood to ports further south. You can see relics of the port facility constructed in 1910. Lighters used the port to collect wool and sandalwood brought by teams of camels from stations throughout the Murchison district.
The most obvious structure is the causeway and jetty, the remains of what was the most substantial wool-lightering structure on the Western Australian coast. The 287 metre stone causeway lead from a wool-store shed to a 77 metre timber jetty. The footings of the wool-store can still be seen today.
13th August 2024

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and leading lines, I love the cormorants at the end. Such an interesting narrative too.
August 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and I like your pov.
August 13th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautifully composed, and interesting history.
August 13th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
August 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture… lovely layers of blues
August 13th, 2024  
