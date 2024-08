One Of The Painted Ladies P8143017

A quick shot before we broke camp ready to head to Carnarvon for a couple of days. There were quite a few of these fluttering around our campsite at Gladstone Bay. I think that this is probably Vanessa cardui but I'm not certain.

We're in a caravan park for a few days so that we can catch up on washing and restocking before we head bush again.

I was also hoping to catch up on your photos but the wifi is diabolically slow.