281 / 365
The First of My Alstroemeria PA085847
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4761
photos
178
followers
110
following
76% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
8th October 2024 3:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
backlit
,
garden
,
alstroemeria
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
October 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and backlighting.
October 8th, 2024
