I Finally Got One! PA105901

There were at least a dozen wattlebirds zooming in and out of our neighbour's gum tree this afternoon. I've never seen so many in the tree before and they were exhibiting some strange behaviour.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Merrelyn

