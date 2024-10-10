Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
283 / 365
I Finally Got One! PA105901
There were at least a dozen wattlebirds zooming in and out of our neighbour's gum tree this afternoon. I've never seen so many in the tree before and they were exhibiting some strange behaviour.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4763
photos
178
followers
110
following
77% complete
View this month »
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
10th October 2024 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
gum_tree
,
red_wattlebird
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close