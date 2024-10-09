Previous
Unknown Beauty DSC_4644 by merrelyn
282 / 365

Unknown Beauty DSC_4644

My coriander was flowering by the time we got home. I had no idea that the flowers were so pretty.
Apologies for my sporadic commenting. I'm chasing my tail trying to catch up with jobs that need doing after being away from home for so long.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty and delicate looking.
October 9th, 2024  
narayani
This is beautiful
October 9th, 2024  
Sue Cooper
This is beautiful. I love the reflection. Don't worry about the commenting Merrelyn, there's always so much catching up to do even when you've been away for a short time. Fav.
October 9th, 2024  
Dixie Goode
That is beautiful
October 9th, 2024  
