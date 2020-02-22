Sign up
Photo 520
Still Life 6. DSC_6859
This is definitely not the image that I had in my head. I spent far too long trying to get what I wanted and then resorted to this.
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2449
photos
177
followers
118
following
142% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
21st February 2020 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
still_life
,
for2020
