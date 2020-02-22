Previous
Next
Still Life 6. DSC_6859 by merrelyn
Photo 520

Still Life 6. DSC_6859

This is definitely not the image that I had in my head. I spent far too long trying to get what I wanted and then resorted to this.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
142% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise