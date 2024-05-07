Previous
Boondi Rock Dam P5061658 by merrelyn
Boondi Rock Dam P5061658

for May Half and Half
Boondi Rock and several others in the area were walled as a way to collect water in the 1890s to service the steam trains between Perth and Kalgoorlie.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Rob Z ace
Just lovely
May 10th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful
May 10th, 2024  
