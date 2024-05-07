Sign up
Previous
Photo 1038
Boondi Rock Dam P5061658
for May Half and Half
Boondi Rock and several others in the area were walled as a way to collect water in the 1890s to service the steam trains between Perth and Kalgoorlie.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4566
photos
189
followers
117
following
284% complete
1038
8
2
2
Themes and other stuff
E-M1MarkII
6th May 2024 4:45pm
reflections
clouds
dam
halfandhalf
boondi_rock
mayhalf2024
Rob Z
ace
Just lovely
May 10th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful
May 10th, 2024
