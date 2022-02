Beyond Its Prime 2 DSC_9278

For Flash of Red - low key.

I'm still enjoying experimenting with low key lighting. I saw an image very late last night that lead me off to try something else and this is the result. I'm pretty chuffed with especially as I was playing with it at 12.30am, when most sensible people are tucked up in bed fast asleep.

I tried a few other ideas during the day but this was my favourite b&w.